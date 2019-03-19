Crews working hard to get Kauffman Stadium ready for Royals Opening Day

Posted 10:42 pm, March 19, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals' Spring Training continues, but Opening Day is just over a week away.

The team kicks off their season against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on March 28. It's the fourth time in five years that the Royals' regular season opener has also been their home opener.

But it's also the Royals' earliest Opening Day in franchise history. That means crews are busy spring cleaning, trying to get the K ready on a deadline for thousands of fans.

FOX4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk tagged along to see all the work it takes to get ready for Opening Day. From the fountains to the in-field to the parking lot, see the prep work in the video player above.

