Crews working hard to get Kauffman Stadium ready for Royals Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals' Spring Training continues, but Opening Day is just over a week away.

The team kicks off their season against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on March 28. It's the fourth time in five years that the Royals' regular season opener has also been their home opener.

But it's also the Royals' earliest Opening Day in franchise history. That means crews are busy spring cleaning, trying to get the K ready on a deadline for thousands of fans.

