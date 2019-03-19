DQ offering free ice cream cone to celebrate start of spring

Posted 7:24 am, March 19, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, March 20, fans can enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top at participating non-mall DQ and DQ Grill & Chill locations throughout the U.S.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”

Following Free Cone Day, DQ is offering a small regular or dipped soft serve cone for 50 cents, available for redemption only with the DQ mobile app, March 21-31.

 

