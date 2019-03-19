I-29 closed north of St. Joseph due to flooding over the roadway

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Interstate 29 has been closed just north of St. Joseph, Missouri late Tuesday morning due to flooding over the roadway further north.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said I-29 is closed at mile marker 56, which is four miles north of St. Joseph.

Traffic is being detoured onto U.S. 71 north to Maryville, Missouri, which is exit 56A.

Anyone wanting to use I-29 northbound should take I-35, then take I-80 into Iowa.

For road condition information, call 888-ASK-MODOT

