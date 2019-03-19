× Man who escaped from Pettis County jail is back behind bars in Missouri

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sedalia police arrested Travis Davis early Tuesday morning. Davis is the inmate who escaped from a Pettis County Jail last week.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police arrested Davis in east Sedalia. Police then returned Davis to the Pettis County Jail.

“Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond extends his thanks to the public for their assistance, and all area law enforcement agencies for their perseverance in the search,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

Davis escaped the jail on March 10.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office said surrounding agencies were helping search the area for Davis. He was considered armed and dangerous while he was on the loose.

Davis was captured by an Oklahoma deputy on March 13 but managed to slip out of the handcuffs and crawl through the police cage of the deputy’s patrol car and take control of the vehicle. The vehicle was later found wrecked without Davis.

When the deputy took Davis into custody earlier in the day the deputy didn’t know he was an escaped inmate. The deputy arrested him because he allegedly took a woman hostage in a green Cadillac at Choctaw Travel Plaza & Casino in Heavener, Oklahoma. Heavener is approximately 200 miles just southeast of Oklahoma City or 330 miles south of Kansas City.

Davis was being held in Pettis County on a $110,000 bond for charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest, and parole violation.