Metro woman still hoping for closure in mom’s deadly beating 27 years ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gayla Shamp was 12 years old when her mother was beaten to death. It's been 27 years, and the case is cold.

Rosalie Shamp put on her name tag and white button down top for more than five years.

"She was at work, and she got killed on the job site," Gayla said.

On March 6, 1992, it was the Hickory Hills Amaco station at 50th and Blue Ridge Cutoff. The building still stands today, but it's much different than the night Gayla remembers from the parking lot.

"It's very hard. I seen them roll my mom out with just blood all over her body. I seen the whole thing," she said.

Detectives said two men in a dark truck pulled up, one of them armed with a part from a car engine.

"One was later determined to have gone inside the location while the other one stayed in a car, possibly described as a Chevy with a shiny front grill," Det. Kevin Boehm said.

"They just hit her with a distributor on top of her head three times, and then my uncle Steven, her baby brother, found her with a rope around her, I meant the water hose, around her whole body on her tight," Gayla said.

The mother of four died, forcing her four daughters to grow up without her. In the deadly robbery, those girls were the ones who had the most taken from them.

"I'm just stunned. I just wish my mom was here," Gayla said.

In the 27 years since, detectives have only gotten one tip.

"Any information out there, we`d certainly be willing to take," Boehm said. "And that can reengage detectives and when you put that together with the information that they've already collected, you never know what that could create."

"I just want closure for my family. I know God's got everything to help my through all this, but I want something so that I can get closure," Gayla said.

Technology was much different back then so detectives need witness information.

If you know anything that can help police, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can also submit a tip online here. Tips are anonymous.