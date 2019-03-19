Operation BBQ Relief heading to Nebraska to serve flooding victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local barbecue nonprofit is headed to Nebraska to help thousands of people affected by flooding.

Operation BBQ Relief said on Facebook that it plans to visit shelters north of Omaha. Crews will likely serve as many as 1,500 meals per day.

The metro-based nonprofit travels to areas across the country that have been hit by disasters and serves barbecue meals to survivors and first responders. Since the nonprofit first started in 2011, Operation BBQ Relief has served nearly 3 million meals, according to their website.

The major flooding in Nebraska, Iowa and northwest Missouri has left four people dead as the Heartland deals with the aftermath of snow melt and a “bomb cyclone” that hit the Midwest.

More than 8 million people were under flood warnings Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The flooding in Nebraska has been especially widespread, with Gov. Pete Ricketts calling it the “most widespread disaster we have had in our state’s history.”

