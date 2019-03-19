Shawnee Mission Parkway shut down between Antioch & Hadley due to deadly crash

Posted 10:52 am, March 19, 2019

MERRIAM, Kan. -- One person is dead and another is fighting for their life following a crash in Merriam, Kansas Tuesday.

The crash happened along eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway between Antioch and Hadley just before 10:30 a.m. Merriam police expect the road to be closed until police conclude their investigation.

While police have not released the victim's identity, they did say the victim was an elderly woman who was a passenger. Her husband was driving the car.

Police are still trying to determine whether the woman died from impact or followup cardiac trauma.

Police initially said the driver sustained minor injuries, but they have since said he is fighting for his life.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

