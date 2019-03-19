Trump says social media firms biased against GOP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says something should be done to make social media companies liable for their content.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the president of Brazil, Trump said “we have to do something.” He also argued, without citing evidence, there was “discrimination” against Republicans on social media platforms.

Added Trump: “It’s very, very fair to say that we have to do something about it.”

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that “Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats.”

Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino posted on his Facebook page this week that he had been temporarily blocked from making comments. Trump tweeted that he would be looking into it.

Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats. But fear not, we will win anyway, just like we did before! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2019