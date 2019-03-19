Two people dead in early morning crash in KCK

Posted 6:18 am, March 19, 2019, by and

KANSAS CITY, Kan. --  KCK police are investigating a crash near 55th and Freeman that killed a man and a woman early Tuesday morning.

According to police,  the male driver and a female passenger  were in an SUV heading south on 55th Street when the man lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and hit a tree.

There were no other vehicles involved in this crash.

Officer Tom Tomasic said 55th Street was shut down for a short period of time.
The crash is still under investigation.  The male victim is a black male in his late thirties. The female passenger is a white female in her mid thirties.
Their names have not been released yet.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.