Two people dead in early morning crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police are investigating a crash near 55th and Freeman that killed a man and a woman early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the male driver and a female passenger were in an SUV heading south on 55th Street when the man lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and hit a tree.

There were no other vehicles involved in this crash.

Officer Tom Tomasic said 55th Street was shut down for a short period of time.

The crash is still under investigation. The male victim is a black male in his late thirties. The female passenger is a white female in her mid thirties.

Their names have not been released yet.