100,000 cans of drinking water is on its way to Nebraska to help flood victims

Posted 12:09 pm, March 20, 2019, by

OMAHA, Neb. — An emergency supply of drinking water is on its way to flooded communities in Nebraska.

Anheuser-Busch said in a news release that they are sending two truckloads –that’s more than 100,000 cans–  to areas in need of drinking water.

“The emergency drinking water will be sent to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, Eagle Distributing in Fremont, NE, who will work alongside Quality Brands of Omaha to distribute the water locally to those in need,” the news release said.

The water will come from the company’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado. The brewery along with the one in Cartersville, Georgia occasionally halt beer production to create cans of drinking water that can be donated when disaster strikes.

This isn’t the first time the beer giant has sent canned water to areas hit with natural disasters. They’ve been doing this for more than 30 years. They also did this when Tropical Storm Harvey hit the southern part of the United States in August 2017.

According to the news release, since 1988 Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 80 million cans of water.

