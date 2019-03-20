Child dies after being hit by vehicle near 11th and Grand in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child that was hit by a vehicle in downtown Kansas City has died, officials say.

The crash happened near 11th and Grand around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The child’s name and age have not been released at this time.

A Spire gas company truck was involved, but details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available. The company told FOX4 it’s aware of the incident and is working to gather more information.

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.