KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing 96-year-old man who has dementia.

Police said Dean Smith has not been seen since Tuesday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. when he was near NW Oakcrest and N Robinhood.

Smith could be driving a tan 1997 Chevy van.

His family told police they are concerned for his welfare and asked police to put out a missing and endangered person alert.

If you see Smith, please notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.