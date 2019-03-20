Levee breach expected to flood Craig, Mo., remaining residents asked to immediately evacuate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAIG, Mo. -- Officials are asking any Craig residents still in the city to leave immediately after a levee on its northwest side breached on Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning effective until 2:30 p.m.

Missouri 111 on the south side of Craig, Missouri, in Holt County. Water being held back by a man made berm. pic.twitter.com/NGbi0Ne5Zt — MSHP Troop H (@MSHPTrooperH) March 20, 2019

On Tuesday afternoon, another levee broke two miles west of town. The city ordered a "mandatory evacuation" -- though they aren't forcing residents to leave.

Water Patrol Troopers assisting a utility company shutting off natural gas lines in flood waters at Craig, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/SOG8j1epCr — MSHP Troop H (@MSHPTrooperH) March 20, 2019

The closest National Weather Service hydrograph in Rulo, Nebraska measures the Missouri River at 27.53 feet, exceeding the record of 27.3 feet and well above the flood stage of 17 feet.

First Christian Church in Mound City has opened as a shelter for those needing it, but who don't want to travel too far. People FOX4 spoke with on Tuesday are still bracing for the worst to come.

"I think most worry is on Thursday and Friday when that rush comes down here, and we don’t know if it’s going to recede or bounce back up," Flint said.

