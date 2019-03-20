Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake of the Ozarks to officially open in May

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. –- Who’s ready for a trip to paradise?! In just a few weeks, Tan-Tar-A Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks will officially become Margaritaville Resort.

According to the resort’s website, the transition will be complete May 1.

Since February, the resort has been remodeling the lobby and lobby bar. They also renovated guest rooms with light colors and a beachy theme. Take a peek inside the rooms in the video above.

“Margaritaville’s relaxing, laid-back vibe fits in perfectly here at Lake of the Ozarks and complements the unique charm of Osage Beach,” the resort’s general manager Fred Dehner said in a news release. “We look forward to introducing the brand’s distinctive sense of fun and escapism to guests from around the world.”

News of the change was announced in July when Driftwood Acquisitions & Development purchased the property.

The 500 room lakefront property remained open during the phased conversion.

The Margaritaville brand, described as a state of mind since 1977, was inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author, Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

For more information on Margaritaville, visit http://www.margaritaville.com.