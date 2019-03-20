Patrick Mahomes becomes first NFL player to sign deal with Oakley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We can see it now– people all over Kansas City will soon be wearing Oakley sunglasses, putting Hunt’s ketchup on their steak and saying Pizza Hut pizza is the best around because Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes says and does so.

The 23-year-old announced Wednesday that he just signed an endorsement deal with Oakley. The deal makes him the first professional football player to sign with the brand. Because Oakley shades will be what the quarterback wears, we expect may more around town to pick up the trend.

It seems as if anything Mahomes does, the rest of Kansas City does. Starting with his signature mohawk and headband. Even his teammate wide receiver Gehrig Dieter got the same hair cut–although they like to debate who actually got the cut first.

Lots of local kids also dressed as the star quarterback for Halloween and people even made Mahomes-inspired snowmen this winter, dressed their cats and dogs like him, and got tattoos of him.

On top of all this, the people of Kansas City even supported his push for Whataburger to bring a store to town, although that hasn’t happened yet.

His agent recently told a Chiefs blogger and podcaster that Mahomes hopes to play his entire career with the Chiefs. Chiefs Kingdom erupted with excitement, which did not come as a surprise.