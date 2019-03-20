Quinoa tacos from Bari Girls

Quinoa tacos
1 cup Tri- colored quinoa
2-3 Tbsp. cumin
2-3 Tbsp. salsa / tomato paste
2-3 Tbsp. pepper seasoning
2-3 Tbsp. lime juice
½ cup water / bone broth
½ cup nutritional yeast
2-3 Tbsp. chili powder
4 Tbsp. or 1 clove garlic powder
½ or 1 whole chopped sweet onion
4 Tbsp. paprika
4 Tbsp. oregano
Organic cheese – no preservatives, no antibiotics, no hormones
Using chopped lettuce or kale
Directions:
Stir all seasoning into quinoa flavor, flavor, flavor
Stir in salsa or paste
*If not mixing well add water or bone broth*
Cook quinoa until boiling once at a boiling add all seasoning and mix together once all mixed place in hard or soft taco shell or tri-color tortilla chips
Add chopped kale (lettuce sub) and homemade or store bought salsa
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.