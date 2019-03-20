Quinoa tacos from Bari Girls

Posted 12:41 pm, March 20, 2019, by

Quinoa tacos

1 cup Tri- colored quinoa

2-3 Tbsp. cumin

2-3 Tbsp. salsa / tomato paste

2-3 Tbsp. pepper seasoning

2-3 Tbsp. lime juice

½ cup water / bone broth

½ cup nutritional yeast

2-3 Tbsp. chili powder

4 Tbsp. or 1 clove garlic powder

½ or 1 whole chopped sweet onion

4 Tbsp. paprika

4 Tbsp. oregano

Organic cheese – no preservatives, no antibiotics, no hormones

Using chopped lettuce or kale

Directions:

Stir all seasoning into quinoa flavor, flavor, flavor

Stir in salsa or paste

*If not mixing well add water or bone broth*

Cook quinoa until boiling once at a boiling add all seasoning and mix together once all mixed place in hard or soft taco shell or tri-color tortilla chips

Add chopped kale (lettuce sub) and homemade or store bought salsa

 

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.