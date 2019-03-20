Watch: Father surprises son at taekwondo practice after 10-month deployment

NASHVILLE — A Tennessee father surprised his son Monday after a 10-month deployment in Jordan and Syria, WSMV reported.

Staff Sergeant Rob Cesternino returned home four days earlier than his son Luca expected and decided to make a surprise visit Luca’s taekwondo practice.

When Cesternino showed up, Luca was wearing a blindfold and ready to spar. His teacher told him he’d be sparing three teachers while wearing the blindfold, WSMV reported.

Cesternino jumped in while Luca was sparing the third instructor. Luca had no idea he was punching his dad until he heard his dad’s voice and ripped off the blindfold.

After a second of shock, Luca jumped into his father’s arms and tears rolled down his cheeks.

WSMV reports that Cesternino has six children total. Luca is the youngest at nine years old.