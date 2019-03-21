57-year-old driving with suspended license charged in deadly crash along Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Johnson County district attorney Steve Howe filed charges Thursday against a 57-year-old woman in connection to a deadly crash that happened along Shawnee Mission Parkway earlier this week.

Vicky L. Walter faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of DUI-aggravated battery and one count of driving with a suspended license.

Celena Duncan died when Walter's allegedly crashed into the vehicle Duncan was a passenger in. Duncan's husband had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash happened along eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway between Antioch and Hadley just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Merriam police closed the road for several hours while they investigated.

Prosecutors requested that Walter's bond be set at $500,000 cash.

