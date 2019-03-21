Community helps NourishKC meet immediate needs to help families who need food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In early February, FOX4 told you about a local soup kitchen raising money online to keep their efforts going. The community has turned out to meet the immediate needs that allowed the charity to keep going.

Things are looking a lot better than they did a few weeks ago at NourishKC at, 7th and The Paseo in Kansas City. In February, NourishKC had to make some drastic cuts due to financial issues and less community support than the charity expected to receive. The charity rallied and asked the community to donate to help them maintain their basic programs.

“The community has really rallied and been very supportive of the efforts here at the kitchen, and really making food access happen. So we’ve been able to stay open, continue serving meals every day, Monday through Friday and the volunteers have been outpouring, to come in and really supportive. They’ve helped cook the meals and prepare and meet our guests," Christina Esteban, Director of Operations for NourishKC, said.

Esteban says the kitchen has been full this month and the work that NourishKC does is critical to helping families in the Kansas City area. Esteban says the very cold winter made access to food an even more critical, basic need.

NourishKC hopes to continue its work in the community to assist families who might be struggling with access to quality food that can keep them healthy.

The charity set an initial goal of raising $25,000 to continue to support its programs. If you’re interested in donating online, click or tap this link.