Delicious spring recipe: Fried black bass, coconut curry rice with mango and Thai slaw.

Fried black bass

Ingredients:

1 black bass 2.5 lb

1 tablespoon fish sauce

vegetable oil to fry

Directions:

1. Score fish 3 to 4 times diagonally on both side of the fish

2. Sprinkle fish sauce all over the fish both sides

3. Fry fish in deep fry 350 degree for 10 minutes or until golden brown then place it on paper towel to drain access oil.

4. Serve black bass with Thai slaw and coconut curry rice with mango

Coconut Curry Rice with mango

Ingredients:

1 cup jasmine rice

¼ cup diced mixed bell peppers

¼ cup diced mango

1 tablespoon red curry paste

1 cup coconut milk

½ cup water

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon sugar

Directions:

1. Wash jasmine rice then put it in small rice cooker

2. Add salt, sugar , red curry paste, coconut milk and water in rice cooker then press start the rice cooker

3. When the rice cooker done, wait 15 minutes then add bell peppers & mango and stir well. Let it rest 2-3 minutes before serving.

Thai Slaw

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup shredded carrot

¼ cup sliced red onions

¼ cup chopped scallions

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Dressing:

2 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons vinegar

a pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Combine veggies in a bowl. Combine dressing ingredients in a small plastic container and shake well for 1 minute.

2. Drizzle sauce over veggies and toss to coat evenly. Let

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.