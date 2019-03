Golden retriever has guide dog puppy who’s his best friend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Get ready to fall in love with pups Charlie and Maverick.

Charlie, who is almost 11 years old, had glaucoma, which led to both of his eyes being removed. Now, Maverick, who is 4 months old, helps Charlie around.

The dogs’ story went viral after We Rate Dogs tweeted photos of the adorable animals.

After learning how much everyone loved Charlie and Maverick, the family, who now lives in Mooresville, North Carolina, created an Instagram account for the pups. In just a few days, more than 31,000 people were following the animals.

In one of the posts, the family said not only does Maverick help Charlie, but “Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners🤣definitely a work in progress.”

This is Charlie and Maverick. Charlie had his eyes removed due to glaucoma, but then Maverick came along as his little helper. Now they’re doing amazing. Both 14/10 pic.twitter.com/qjkhYLihEO — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) March 18, 2019