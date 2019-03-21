Honeywell gives lucky employees puppy playtime for a surprise reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was puppy love at the Honeywell offices Thursday.

The company surprised employees with puppies from Wayside Waifs for a fun break. The 50 lucky employees were nominated by their managers for the special treat.

The treat coincides with National Puppy Day this weekend. Organizers say puppy time is a great way to say thank you to their employees for their hard work.

"It's been so much fun," said Shaunda Parks, communications director of Honeywell FM&T. "They're shocked because we didn't tell them what they're doing. People saw them coming in and followed us in. It's just 15 minutes out of their day giving them a chance to smile and spending 15 minutes with these puppies."

The treat was unexpected for the employees who came into the room not expecting to see the puppies running to say hello.

"We wanted to see their reaction," Parks said. "We were excited to see how they would react when they came in. This was the first time we’ve done this. We’ve been getting asked if we’re going to do this more throughout the year, so we’ll see, but so far it’s been a big success."

The company said it's been a hit, and people are already asking if they'll get more puppy time in the future.

All the precious dogs you'll see in the video player above are available for adoption through Wayside Waifs.

Parks said the company is expanding quickly and is currently hiring for around 100 positions. Honeywell manages the U.S. Department of Energy's Kansas City National Security Campus.