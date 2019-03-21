× Joe’s Weather Blog: It’s catching up time… (THU-3/21)

Every so often I like to write a blog dedicated to various things…sort of random stuff…no real theme. I’ll see a bunch of stuff on my twitter feed and hold on to it…and then I want to show it to you and totally forget. Or I’ll write about something else…and totally forget. I do that lot. So today’s blog helps me sort of purge out all the things I’ve been holding onto and start of somewhat fresh tomorrow.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs well into the 50s

Tonight: Fair and cool with lows near 32°

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice again with highs near or above 60°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a few rain showers possible in the PM/Night. Highs in the 50s

Sunday: A few more showers…even a few storms possible and warmer with highs in the 60s possible

Discussion:

River flooding is an ongoing issue…gradually the water levels are coming down in NE and western IA…and are still rising in NW MO.

For the MO River at St Joe…still the 3rd highest stage on record.

For Atchison…just shy of the highest stage set in 1993

and for Leavenworth the 3rd highest stage…

I-29 is still closed north of St Joseph and will be for awhile.

This was the scene up in Nebraska yesterday…still a long ways to go for dramatic improvement.

View of the Platte looking west near the confluence with the Missouri River. #NebraskaFlood #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/uw9ehgdicF — Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 20, 2019

None of this is supposed to be under water. Here's what the Missouri River looks like just across from Nebraska City into Iowa. If you ever drive to Kansas City, you're probably familiar with this interchange of I-29 and Highway 2. The Missouri looks like an ocean.#NSP575 pic.twitter.com/kwkkAs5fha — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 21, 2019

In the end, between all the damage to property, livestock and agriculture this will be a billion+ dollar tragedy for this region.

There are some discrepancies with how much moisture comes over the next 10 days…with the EURO being not so terrible for late March in terms of moisture…

With the GFS more bullish and targeting the flood weary areas of the Plains…this is connected to a big storm later next week…and some of those more bullish totals are in the form of heavy snow NW of KC.

That would not be helpful.

On a side note…there are increasing indications of a mild start to Opening Day in KC next Thursday. It might be windy…but 60s or 70s are possible depending on the cloud cover situation. There may be a few showers around at some point though, especially in the AM hours. Worth watching.

The reason for the large difference in the totals above is that the GFS has a major Plains storm…with near blizzard conditions while the EURO is a whole lot of meh on the scenario with a much weaker storm. I won’t get more involved with that for a few days.

Onwards…and on the subject of snow.

A look at the top five 2018-2019 seasonal snowfall totals thus far (as of March 16th) by state across the Eastern US. These data come from various official climate networks including NWS daily climate stations, Cooperative network sites, and @CoCoRaHS reports. pic.twitter.com/TzvzJuhmy9 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) March 16, 2019

For KC in particular… (KCI)

For Atchison, KS

For the Maryville area…

For Sedalia…

How about Pattonsburg…

Lots of great snow total data this year! All of it courtesy of Jared Rennie.

All this rain…snow…and everything else does has a bit of a silver lining for at least some areas…

US #Drought Monitor 3 21 19: An extreme winter storm leads to continued reduction of drought conditions experienced across the U.S.. Less than 4.8 percent of the Lower 48 impacted by drought, down from almost 6.5 percent last week. https://t.co/Lumi4rH6GR pic.twitter.com/LVkKk8qvWf — Drought Center (@DroughtCenter) March 21, 2019

That’s about as low an amount of drought that I’ve seen in many years.

Meanwhile in western Canada and Alaska…Oh my goodness.

Unreasonably hot: Here's a sampling (not complete) of March and seasonal all-time record high temps that have been set in the past few days in Alaska and northwest Canada. H/T @Pat_wx for great tweets on the Canadian records. #Arctic #akwx #ntwx #ykwx @Climatologist49 @DaveSnider pic.twitter.com/g1uFLVAzPb — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) March 20, 2019

Have you heard about Seattle…remember all the snow…breaking records…now different records are falling hard up there.

Expect another sunny & warm day for Wed with highs mid 60s – mid 70s, bringing 3rd day of record high temps. Thu will be cooler with highs in the 50s – mid 60s, but these temps are still above normal. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/dT2mV1cPRZ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 20, 2019

From November through March…seatlle had only one day previously with highs of 76°+…they just did it 3 days in a row!

Farther up towards AK…the earliest 70° day ever…we haven’t even been close to 70° this spring.

Klawock, AK, hit 70°F at the 2 p.m. AKDT observation. This is the earliest 70°F anywhere in Alaska in any year. Previous earliest 70°F reading was Mar 31, 2016 (a state record 71°F also at Klawock). @AlaskaWx @NWSJuneau pic.twitter.com/5KV8vvXJGv — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) March 19, 2019

Sitka, Alaska airport 67F (19.4F) through 4pm is not only an all-time March record high but it's the highest temperature any day between Oct 7th and Apr 16th. #akwx @Climatologist49 @AK_OK — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) March 20, 2019

Onto the tropics where the World Meteorological Organization is retiring more hurricane names. They do this for especially devastating and/or noteworthy storms that are out of the ordinary.

WMO #hurricane committee retires names #Florence and #Michael, which caused destruction last year in USA. Will be replaced by Francine and Milton (in 2024) on the rotating list of names. https://t.co/3G8gFVG76i pic.twitter.com/4AtbwgjO4q — WMO | OMM (@WMO) March 20, 2019

What’s interesting is that that is 10 names retired in the last 4 years. The most in any 4 year period beforehand was 2002-5 with 14.

The WMO officially retired the names #Florence and #Michael from the lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names this week. They'll be replaced with #Francine and #Milton in 2024. Since naming began in 1953, a total of 89 names have been retired — here's the breakdown: pic.twitter.com/gWCW6XDZlf — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) March 21, 2019

With the name #Michael being retired by WMO, that's the 3rd year in a row the Atlantic "M" storm has been retired (Matthew 2016, Maria 2017). From what I can tell, the record for consecutive years with the same letter retired is 4: Iris 2001, Isidore 2002, Isabel 2003, Ivan 2004. — Andy Hazelton (@AndyHazelton) March 21, 2019

Then there is this…

Zap! Lightning struck near this plane leaving San Diego 2hrs ago and was captured by a lady passenger / shared via phone airdrop to fellow passenger David Shepp. He did not get her name but it's pretty wild! FB post here: https://t.co/txLwJDc6W0@weatherchannel @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/eGVVSRV4a7 — Shea Gibson (@WeatherFlowCHAS) March 20, 2019

Our feature photo is from @SaltyGunner of the full “worm” moon from last night.

Joe