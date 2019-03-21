KC police hope new feature on department’s website will bring in more cold case tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are hundreds of unsolved murder cases in Kansas City. Now, police are taking a new approach in hopes of getting them solved.

"The worst part of our job is having to tell the family of a murder victim that we're not getting anymore leads, and we're begging for people to come and tell us and they're not," said Sgt. Martin Cobbinah with KCPD's Homicide Unit.

It's a part of the job that KC detectives face dozens of time every year. But they hope a new push will deliver answers to victims' families.

The Kansas City Police Department just redesigned its website. It now includes a section with information about unsolved homicide cases. There's a story behind each picture -- and a family waiting for justice.

"Telling them that we know there's people out there that have information just aren't coming forward, that's difficult," Cobbinah said.

Cobbinah and other members of KCPD's Homicide Unit see those pictures every day. They're the people whose lives were cut short: Kendrick Anderson, Christopher Shaver, Alonzo Thomas, Adrian Reed and so many more.

" We need the community themselves to be involved in the solving of these homicides by coming forward and talking to the police, talking to the detectives, so that these cases can be solved," Cobbinah said.

Detectives said they're already getting tips about cases featured on the website.

"Everything is relevant. You never know what part of whatever case you have information on," Cobbinah said. "You never know what piece of the puzzle you hold could potentially solve a homicide, a rape."

There's a reward offered for information leading to an arrest in each case, and just the hotline and the app, tips shared through the department's website are anonymous.