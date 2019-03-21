Watch Live: MO Gov. Parson declares state of emergency

KC police searching for missing 53-year-old man with dementia

Posted 4:06 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, March 21, 2019

Frank Danna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 53-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Frank Danna was last seen around 11:25 a.m. Thursday leaving his home near Indiana and Anderson avenues. He was wearing a black polo shirt with green stripes and blue jeans and driving a gray 2008 Buick Lacross, police say.

Anyone who sees Danna or has information that could help police is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.

