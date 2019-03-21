Kentucky preschoolers sang ‘Jesus Loves Me’ as tornado ripped off school’s roof

PADUCAH, Ky. — A group of Kentucky preschoolers sang “Jesus Loves Me” in their classroom as a tornado ripped off the roof of their church last week, Fox News reports.

Forty children were inside Mt. Zion Baptist Church at the time of the tornado. The tornado ripped off the roof of the church but nobody inside was hurt because they were inside a concrete room.

Inside Mt. Zion Baptist Church.. the pastor says “We are just rejoicing in the Lord.” @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/RfjokfgfVN — Nicole Johnson Fox17 (@NicoleReporting) March 15, 2019

The director of the Mt. Zion Baptist Day Care, Michelle Rushing, told the West Kentucky Star that they could hear the building being destroyed and helped keep the children calm by singing songs such as ‘Jesus Loves Me’ and ‘He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,’ according to the Baptist Press.

After the storm passed, the students and staff came out of the safe room and saw that the nursery and the sanctuary were destroyed, according to Fox News.

The senior pastor, Wes Conner, told WZTV in Nashville that the church is thanking God for keeping everyone safe during the storm.