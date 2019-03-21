Minsky’s partners with Joe’s Kansas City to offer new BBQ pizza

KANSAS CITY, Kan. –Two popular restaurants in Kansas City are teaming up to offer a specialty barbecue pizza.

Beginning next week, Minksy’s Pizza will offer a barbecue pizza topped with slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends from Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

In addition to the meat, the pie crust will be seasoned with Joe’s fry seasoning and, of course, there will be Joe’s KC BBQ Sauce.

“The combination just gives the whole pizza a really unique Joe’s flavor. Real barbecue on real pizza. The fun thing about this is both Joe’s and Minsky’s are iconic Kansas City brands, so it was a natural fit,” said Doug Worgul with Joe’s KC.

The pizza will be available at all Minsky’s locations March 25.