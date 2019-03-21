New filing reveals what will happen with Branson’s Ride the Ducks building

BRANSON, Mo. — It’s been nine months since a Ripley Entertainment Ride the Ducks boat sank and killed 17 people at Table Rock Lake. Now we finally have an idea of what the company will do with the building where the tour boat and others departed from.

The building and Ride the Ducks Branson have been closed since the tragedy, and many have wondered what would happen to it. Since July 19, Duck Boat operations have been suspended and the building has simply been a place for people to come and mourn.

According to the website Branson Top Ops.com, Ripley Entertainment will soon open a patriotic-themed experience aimed at families in the building.

The venue will feature an interactive outdoor maze, indoor laser tag, and other fun adventures, according to the company’s website.

The venue’s website also said they plan to give 10 percent of all 2019 proceeds, with a minimum amount of $100,000, to Branson First Responders. They will also offer discounts to first responders.

Construction is set to begin immediately. They hope to open by Memorial Day weekend.