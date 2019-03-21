× Officials urge 2 NE Kansas towns to evacuate as flood waters rise to dangerous levels

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. — Officials in Doniphan County have issued evacuation alarms for Elwood and eastern Wathena due to dangerous rising flood waters.

The county sounded alarms in the northeast Kansas towns at approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday, urging residents to leave.

The county’s Department of Emergency Management said Elwood residents should use Roseport Road to East 36 Highway to leave town.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said crews will close 36 Highway ramps going into Elwood once the evacuation is complete to keep people from returning.

Elwood is just on the other side of the Missouri River from St. Joseph. The river is expected to crest Friday in St. Joseph at the third-highest flood level on record.

There are shelters in Troy and St. Joseph available for those who have evacuated.

The city of Elwood is sounding the sirens at this time for evacuation of the city. The water level has reached 30.13 feet and still rising 2 tenths of an inch an hour. Once evacuation is complete KDOT will close the US-36 ramps going into the city to keep people from returning. — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) March 22, 2019

The human shelter in Troy will now be open 24 hours. The address is 1225 Last Chance Road Road. 785-850-0557 — Doniphan County Emergency Management (@CountyDoniphan) March 22, 2019