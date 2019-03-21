Overland Park man now facing federal charges related to human trafficking arrest in Lenexa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man who was originally arrested in Lenexa and jailed in Johnson County for human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation had those charges dropped, and is now facing two charges in federal court in Missouri instead.

Antonio Flemming, 36, is charged with two counts of engaging in a commercial sex act with a minor, court records say there are two victims. He's being tried in the Western District Court of Missouri.

In Febraury, FOX4 reported that Lenexa Officer Christine Reglin pulled over a driver on Lenexa Drive for a routine traffic stop. It was 4:30 a.m., on February 1, and inside the vehicle was a man, woman and a 16-year-old girl.

Reglin had a feeling something was off.

“There was some concern as to why would we have a teenage girl in this car at this time of day with two unknown, unrelated people,” Leeper said.

The area they were in also raised red flags.

“We’re trained to keep an eye on certain areas and that would be our hotel or motel district, things in the middle of the night. You’ve heard nothing good happens after midnight,” Leeper said.

Leeper said Reglin followed her “gut instinct,” and after individually interviewing the people in the car, she determined the teenage girl was a victim of human trafficking.

Court records say one of the teenage victims met Flemming through the social media application Hot or Not, and they communicated for two weeks on the app before meeting in person. Flemming allegedly asked her about performing massages for men where she could earn $200 for two hours of work.

The victim responded, "Wait a minute, you're trying to pimp me out?" and Flemming said not to say it that way. On February 1, Flemming picked the victim up in St. Joseph to go perform massages in Overland Park. The victim later told the detective she believed "massage" was code for sex.

Court papers say that the victim and Flemming went into a hotel room alone and had sexual contact before the traffic stop. She told the detective she hadn't given any massages or sex acts with clients prior to the traffic stop. Investigators looked at phone messages between her and Flemming, and say they were indicative of commercial sex trafficking.

Furthermore, a witness said she met Flemming on Plenty of Fish, a dating site that law enforcement claims is a recruitment tool for sex traffickers. The witness said she and Flemming met and immediately started living together, she said he taught her how to prostitute by showing her different website that promote commercial sex.

The witness said that Flemming had been managing another sex worker earlier on the same day of the traffic stop, and said she drove him around on many occasions between Kansas and Missouri for commercial sex purposes. She said the same day they picked up the victim from St. Joseph, Flemming had attempted to pick up another girl on Linwood Avenue.

She said during the ride with Flemming and the victim from St. Joseph, he explained to the victim how much more money she could make prostituting than at her job at a fast food restaurant, and that the victim "fell for it."

After Flemming was arrested on February 1, he told investigators that he had helped the witness set up a website, and said he wanted to create a "mobile spa" business. He said the long-term vision was to help women out of prostitution with the spa business. During his interview, he admitted to having sex with the 16-year-old girl twice and giving her cocaine. He said there were "red flags" about her true age, even though he thought she was 19 or 20.

Flemming faces between 10 years and life in federal prison with the possibility of a $250,000 fine.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said charges against Flemming were dropped in Johnson County, which is accurate, but it incorrectly stated that he was free and no longer facing charges related to this case.