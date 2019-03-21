Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on NB I-29 in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 29 Thursday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on northbound I-29 near I-635. The Highway Patrol received a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured pedestrian.

That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials have not released any details about what led up to the crash at this time.

Northbound I-29 was shut down for a brief time, but the interstate has since re-opened.

