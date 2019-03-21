× Police identify 3-year-old boy hit, killed by utility truck in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have released the name of the 3-year-old boy who died after being hit by a utility truck in downtown KC.

The horrifying moment happened right in front of the child’s dad, near 11th & Grand around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The little boy has been identified as Jayden Courtney of Kansas City.

A Spire gas company truck struck the child while driving down 11th Street, according to a witness. Jayden was standing on the sidewalk, holding his dad’s hand when he darted into the road.

From the window of the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, John Garcellano saw Jayden and his dad walking down the street moments before the crash.

“He was right there. The father was on the sidewalk and had a hold of his kid, and he just — the kid just broke free and ran right in the middle of the street,” Garcellano said.

He also saw the Spire Gas utility truck coming over the hill.

“The truck actually was going pretty fast, pretty fast for downtown. He was trying to catch the light before it turned red,” Garcellano said.

He said his heart sank when he say the little boy lying in the street lifeless.

“I’m just praying for everybody at this point,” Garcellano said.

KCPD said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and waited for help.

“The driver cooperated with police. They’ve ruled out impairment as part of the investigation,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Detectives are now combing over camera angles and witness accounts to figure out if anything else contributed to this deadly crash.

“It’s just really tough to see, really tough for the officers who work this, and obviously very tough loss for the family,” Becchina said.

“Definitely hug your child today,” Gracellano said.

Spire told FOX4 it’s aware of the incident and is working to gather more information. The gas company released the following statement:

“We are devastated at what happened today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We are cooperating fully with the investigation of the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department.”

Previous coverage:

