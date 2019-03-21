Prosecutors drop human trafficking charges against Overland Park man

LENEXA, Kan. — A man who was facing human trafficking and commercial exploitation charges in Johnson County is out of jail and no longer suspect in this case. Antonio Felmming, 36, was arrested on February 1 and released on March 13.

Police previously said at 4:30 a.m. on February 1, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle on Lenexa Drive. A man, woman and girl were inside the vehicle.

Lenexa police said the officer was suspicious that the adults in the vehicle were involved in human trafficking, based on her training, experience and instincts. She took them into custody for further investigation.

Court documents say the girl was 16 years old, and had left her Kansas City, Mo., home without permission from her guardian.

FOX4 has requested more information from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office about what led to the decision to drop charges against Flemming, this story will be updated.