Seared scallops with creamy asparagus risotto and salsa verde from Tavernonna

Seared scallops with creamy asparagus risotto and salsa verde

Asparagus risotto

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup small diced onion

2 cups risotto

½ cup white wine

4-6 cups of stock

1 bunch small asparagus chopped

2 tbl butter

¼ cup parmigiano reggiano

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a thick bottom pot add olive oil and cook the onions until translucent. Add the risotto and stir consistently until the rice starts to get a little browning on it. Add the white wine and stir for 1 minute to cook out the alcohol. Add the hot stock 2 oz. at a time stirring until the rice is cooked thru. Risotto should be a little al dente or have a little bite to it. When cooked stir in the asparagus, turn off the heat and stir in the butter and cheese. Season to taste. The asparagus will cook in the risotto

Seared scallops

Ingredients:

3 ea scallops per person

¼ cup canola oil or enough to barely cover the bottom of your pan

2 tbl butter

1 sprig of thyme

Directions:

Take a dry towel and dap off all excess water from the scallops. Put a sauté pan on medium heat and with a small amount of olive or canola oil. Season the scallops with salt and pepper and add one at a time to the pan. Cook the scallops for 2-3 minutes or until the scallops are brown on one side. Turn off heat and turn over. Add 2 tbl of butter and a sprig of fresh thyme. Baste the scallops with the butter mixture and let rest for 2-3 minutes. Times could be more or less depending on the size of your scallops.

Salsa verde

Ingredients:

1 bunch parsley chopped

¼ cup capers chopped

2 cloves of garlic chopped

1 lemon zested and juiced

2 leaves of mint copped

2 leaves of basil chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and spoon a small amount over the top.

