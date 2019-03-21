Shawnee man wins $50 million with Mega Millions ticket he bought while getting gas in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas man who stopped to get gas and a Mega Millions ticket in Kansas City, Missouri is $50 million richer.

According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, Hira Singh just claimed the jackpot in Jefferson City.

The Quick Pick ticket Singh bought at the QT at Truman Road and Ewing Avenue matched all six Mega Millions numbers drawn on March 12. Those numbers were 10, 12, 16, 49 and 57 with a Mega Ball of 18.

Singh admitted to the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t immediately realize that he had won. He only found out he won while using a Check-A-Ticket machine.

“I prayed upon my God and then scanned it,” he told the Missouri Lottery. “Then I checked it like three more times!”

Singh said he’s still trying to decide the best way to use the money he won.

The QuikTrip where —bought the ticket will get a $50,000 bonus check.