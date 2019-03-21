Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Kearney man who went to car wash and hasn’t come home

Posted 9:37 pm, March 21, 2019, by

Elmer Schulta

KEARNEY, Mo. — Kearney police have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a 88-year-old man who left his home for a car wash Thursday afternoon and hasn’t come back.

Elmer Schulta was last seen at 2 p.m. Thursday, leaving his home on Major Street in Kearney. He was driving a red 2018 Jeep Cherokee with the Missouri license plate 4RC648.

He hasn’t been seen since he left Thursday afternoon to go to a car wash, but police don’t know which car wash he planned to go to or if he ever made it to his destination.

Police say the 88-year-old has a heart condition that requires medication and didn’t have his medicine with him when he left. He also has memory issues, police said.

Schulta is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and a bald head. He was wearing a blue and gray jacket with a blue sweater and black pants. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone who sees Schulta or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or Kearney police at 816-628-3925.

