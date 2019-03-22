× 33-year-old KC woman dies after being ejected in one-vehicle crash on I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old KC woman died Thursday night after being ejected in a crash on Interstate 29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, the deadly crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-29 near Interstate 635. When the driver of a Jeep tried to change lanes, he over-corrected, officials say, and left the road.

The Jeep struck a guardrail and rolled several times. Both passengers, including 33-year-old Kara Tatum, were ejected. All three were taken to a nearby hospital where Tatum was pronounced dead.

The driver and other passenger both suffered moderate, but not life-threatening injuries.

MSHP’s crash report says none of the people in the Jeep were wearing seat belts.