Convicted robber charged in connection to KC Family Dollar robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man with a previous robbery conviction facing charges again.

James Jones, 31, faces four counts of robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to a pair of robberies at Family Dollar stores.

According to prosecutors, Jones robbed or attempted to rob two Family Dollar stores between Dec. 15, 2018 and March 20, 2019. One store was located on Prospect Avenue and the other on Truman Road.

Surveillance video from the stores and license plate readers in the area allegedly showed Jones and his vehicle in the area at the time of the robberies. Employees also allegedly recognized him from earlier robberies.

During a search warrant, investigators found two handguns matching the description of the weapons used during the robberies.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond.