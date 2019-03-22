Cyclist dies from injuries after crash with vehicle in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man riding a bicycle has died from his injuries Friday following a crash with a vehicle in Overland Park.

Police say the crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. on W. 135th Street at Caenen. Both the driver of the vehicle and the cyclist were headed eastbound on W. 135th, approaching Quivira, when the vehicle struck the cyclist.

The cyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Friday afternoon, police said the man died at the hospital. His name has not been released at this time, pending notification of family.

Police say there were no signs of impairment and the crash is under investigation. If you saw this crash or have information that will help investigators, call 913-895-6413.