Cyclist seriously hurt in Overland Park crash with vehicle

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police say someone riding a bicycle was sent to a hospital with critical injuries on Friday morning following a crash with a vehicle. Overland Park police say this happened at about 9:30 a.m., on W. 135th Street at Caenen.

A news release says that both the driver of the vehicle and the cyclist were headed eastbound on W. 135th, approaching Quivira, when the driver collided with the cyclist. The cyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Police say there were no signs of impairment and the crash is under investigation. If you saw this crash or have information that will help investigators, call (913) 895-6413.

