Former First Lady Laura Bush honors KC women inducted into UMKC hall of fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former First Lady Laura Bush, and her daughter, Barbara Piece Bush, joined about 1,000 others Friday in paying tribute to 10 women being inducted into UMKC's Starr Hall of Fame.

Laura Bush has been an advocate for education, health care and women's rights. Her daughter, Barbara, co-founded a global community of young leaders who are focused on providing health equity for all.

The two told the crowd they are inspired by the group of Kansas City women being honored for helping make our community a better place to live.

"I like to repeat a nice old Chinese proverb that my very best friend gave me," said Mamie Hughes, one of the women hall of fame inductees. "'A man who says it cannot be done should not interrupt a woman who`s doing it.'"

Hughes, 89, is a charter member of the Jackson County legislature. UMKC recognized her tireless efforts to eliminate racial and gender biases and discrimination.

Those who are part of the Women's Hall of Fame include social reformers, volunteers and philanthropists.