Judge delays trial for man accused of killing 2 Wyandotte deputies for third mental exam

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Wyandotte County judge is delaying trial to make sure the man accused of killing two Wyandotte County deputies is competent to stand trial.

Antoine Fielder, 30, has been charged with two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King on June 15, 2018. He's also charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly stealing Rohrer's gun, which he used in the shooting.

King and Rohrer were killed when a shackled Fielder allegedly took one of their guns and fired at them.

On Friday, the judge delayed his trial 90 days. It was a disappointing decision for King and Rohrer's families. By the time Fielder is back in court, it will be one year since he allegedly killed the two deputies.

For the first time, Fielder's family is speaking out.

"I am very emotional about my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and every time I see him, I start to cry," Fielder's grandmother Rita Haltiwanger said.

In court is the only place Fielder's grandmother can see him. He's been held in solitary confinement ever since being charged.

Although the 30-year-old has already had two competency examinations, which both indicate he's competent to stand trial, his defense team is using isolation as one reason to delay the trial for a third psychiatric exam.

When asked if she believes Fielder is competent to stand trial, his grandmother said: "Right now, no because he is going through some things."

But she does think he knows right from wrong.

"Oh yeah, I believe he knows right from wrong, and I don't believe he has done anything wrong," Haltiwanger said. "Antoine has never killed anything or anybody."

Others disagree.

In 2015, Fielder was charged with murdering 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus. Two hung juries put Fielder back out on the streets.

"When we met with them and they told us they were not going to do a third trial, I told Mark Dupree that I know without any doubt in my mind that he would kill again," Kelsey's father Kent Ewonus told FOX4 in June 2018.

Prosecutors said in December 2017, Fielder killed 55-year-old Rosemarie Harmon in Kansas City with a gun he stole during a carjacking in KCK.

Two months later, while being transported from a court hearing for those charges in Wyandotte County, prosecutors said Fielder got hold of Rohrer's gun, killing him and King.

"I am not going to discuss that, but I know what happened," Haltiwanger said. "But I am not going to discuss that."

Sources say Fielder has several stories about how the deputies were killed.

When asked what she'd tell the families of Fielder's alleged victims, his grandmother said, "I say to them that I prayed for them, that I am still praying for them 'cause I know it hurts."

Fielder is facing the death penalty if convicted in King and Rohrer's murders. His attorneys declined to comment on any part of this case.