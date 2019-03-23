Fox’s suspension of Jeanine Pirro extends into second week

Jeanine Pirro’s weekend show on Fox News, “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” will be pre-empted for a second straight week, according to the network’s schedule.

This means President Trump’s call for Fox to “bring back Judge Jeanine” is not being heeded, at least not yet.

Pirro was suspended by Fox after she read a scripted commentary questioning Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s patriotism on her March 9 broadcast. It was widely criticized as Islamophobic — even by some people inside the network.

Fox publicly condemned the host’s comments — and, according to a source familiar with the matter, privately suspended her.

The suspension was always intended to last for two weeks, according to the source. This means Pirro is scheduled to return on Saturday, March 30.

The network has declined to confirm or deny on Pirro’s status. When “Justice” was pre-empted last Saturday, Fox said “we’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters.”

The next day, the president defended two of Fox’s right-wing opinion hosts — Pirro and Tucker Carlson — and criticized three of the network’s news anchors.

He used Twitter to send a long message to Fox executives, urging them to bring back Pirro and “stay true to the people that got you there.”

Fox declined to comment on that, as well.

Pirro’s fans have criticized Fox on social media — and some have even vowed to boycott the network because of her suspension.

The ratings for her Saturday time slot were lower than usual when her show was pre-empted last weekend. But the network as a whole has not taken a noticeable ratings hit as a result of the controversy.