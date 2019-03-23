KC Water experiencing water treatment challenges due to flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Floodwaters along with rain runoff and melting snow are creating challenges for KC Water.

The company announced Friday that because of changes in the Missouri River, KC Water failed to meet enhanced treatment technique standards for turbidity during March for the treatment of Cryptosporidium.

State regulations say the turbidity entering the distribution system must be equal to or less than 0.15 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) in at least 95% of the measurements taken each month. Changes in raw water quality of the Missouri River the week of March 17 caused by flooding have affected the ability of the treatment process to make very fine particles settle out of the water.

KC Water said they have reported to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources the failure to meet 0.15 NTU in at least 95% of monthly measurements for the month.

The company said Missouri does not consider this an emergency. KC Water said those who have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant or are elderly should seek advice from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

KC Water said they are adjusting the treatment process every day to offset the changes in the raw water and additional water quality tests are being conducted to monitor changes and ensure that the water is safe. As the Missouri River returns to normal levels, the company said they expect treatment problems to be resolved.

KC Water can be reached by calling 311 or (816) 513-1313 24-hours a day for emergencies.