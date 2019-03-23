Part of 9 Highway closed in Riverside due to flooding

Posted 6:59 pm, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04PM, March 23, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Part of 9 Highway in Riverside, Missouri has been closed due to flood water on the roadway.

Brent Holland with the Riverside Police Department said 9 Highway southbound has been closed at the Riverway Boulevard exit due to water over the roadway further south.

At this time traffic is being diverted to NW Platte Road to detour around the closure.

Holland said urged those in the area to use caution when operating in the area.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

