9 Highway in Riverside, expected to remain closed through Monday for flooding

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Officials in Riverside, Missouri say 9 Highway is expected to remain closed in both directions due to flooding through Monday rush hour.

9 Highway has been closed to traffic since Saturday evening in both directions. Southbound 9 Highway traffic will be exited on to Riverway Boulevard, turning left at the exit and then turning right at NW Platte Road. Traffic will then proceed through both roundabouts at Briarcliff and back onto 9 Highway southbound.

Northbound 9 Highway traffic will be exited at the Briarcliff Parkway exit and through the roundabout onto NW Platte Road. Traffic will then make a left at the stoplight onto Riverway Boulevard and back onto 9 Highway northbound.

Officials said Sunday evening that lanes will remain closed until standing water has drained from the road surfaces.