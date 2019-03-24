House Judiciary Chairman says committee will call attorney general to testify

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Sunday the committee will call Attorney General William Barr to testify “in the near future.”

“In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future,” the New York Democrat tweeted.

Barr submitted to Congress on Sunday his summary of the main conclusions from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In the letter, Barr said Mueller did not find President Donald Trump’s campaign or associates conspired with Russia. Barr wrote Mueller did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute obstruction of justice, but he did not exonerate the President.

“The special counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election,” the letter sent by Barr to Congress reads.

“The attorney general’s comments make it clear that Congress must step in to get the truth and provide full transparency to the American people,” Nadler said at a news conference later Sunday.

Trump, he noted, “has not been exonerated by the special counsel, yet the attorney general has decided not to go further or apparently to share those findings with the public.”

“We cannot simply rely on what may be a hasty, partisan interpretation of the facts,” Nadler said, referring to Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report.

Nadler said earlier Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the committee would subpoena Mueller’s report and even bring it up to the Supreme Court if necessary to have full access to the information.