Independence police looking for 18-year-old woman possibly connected to overnight killing

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department are attempting to locate an 18-year-old woman possibly involved in a recent killing.

Just before 12:30 Sunday morning, officers located a shooting victim near 29th and S. Forest on a shooting. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Donald L. McIntosh. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said 18-year-old Ingenue K. Persinger is wanted in connection to the killing. She is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on where to find Persinger or information regarding this incident are asked to call the Tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777.

Police said this is an active investigation and will continue to release information as it becomes available.