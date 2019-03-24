Investigation underway after body pulled from Missouri River in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Missouri River Sunday afternoon in Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the river near 310 Road at Malta Bend at around 1:45 p.m. after they received a report of a body found in the water. The body was recovered by Missouri Stater Water Patrol.

Saline County Coroner confirmed the body was a man and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

No further information has been released at this time.