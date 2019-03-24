KC Water asking customers to conserve water to help with ongoing treatment issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is asking customers to conserve water to help with ongoing treatment challenges created by recent flooding of the Missouri River.

The company announced Friday that floodwaters along with rain runoff and melting snow are creating challenges because of changes in the Missouri River. KC Water said Missouri does not consider this an emergency.

KC Water failed to meet enhanced treatment technique standards for turbidity during March for the treatment of Cryptosporidium.

The company said reducing the amount of water will lessen the impact on the treatment plant and help KC Water meet treatment needs.

No confirmed biologic or virus contamination has been found at this time though a high turbidity alert remains in effect. KC Water said people may continue to notice changes in the taste and color of their tap water that began last week.

KC Water said those who have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant or are elderly should seek advice from their health care providers.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

KC Water said they are adjusting the treatment process every day to offset the changes in the raw water and additional water quality tests are being conducted to monitor changes and ensure that the water is safe. As the Missouri River returns to normal levels, the company said they expect treatment problems to be resolved.

KC Water can be reached by calling 311 or (816) 513-1313 24-hours a day for emergencies.